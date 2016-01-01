See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Burlingame, CA
Dr. Sophie Cole, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sophie Cole, MD

Dr. Sophie Cole, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School of Medicine.

Dr. Cole works at One Medical Group in Burlingame, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cole's Office Locations

    329 Primrose Rd, Burlingame, CA 94010
(415) 593-1133

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breath Testing
Diabetes
Heart Disease
Breath Testing
Diabetes
Heart Disease

Diabetes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Sophie Cole, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 37 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124190970
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of California-San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • Yale University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sophie Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

