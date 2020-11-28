See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Soram Khalsa, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Soram Khalsa, MD

Dr. Soram Khalsa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM.

Dr. Khalsa works at Khalsa Medical Clinic in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khalsa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Khalsa Medical Clinic
    436 N Bedford Dr Ste 308, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 274-6200

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV Screening
Chronic Sinusitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
HIV Screening
Chronic Sinusitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening

HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 28, 2020
    Finally, a doctor that is getting to the bottom of my health concerns. He really listens and has a great bedside manner. I’m so happy to have found Dr Khalsa!
    — Nov 28, 2020
    About Dr. Soram Khalsa, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649375494
    Education & Certifications

    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soram Khalsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalsa works at Khalsa Medical Clinic in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Khalsa’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

