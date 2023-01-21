Dr. Soren Caffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soren Caffey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Soren Caffey, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from The National University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Caffey's Office Locations
Divyang Trivedi MD PC8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 211, Alexandria, VA 22306 Directions (703) 780-2216
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Caffey made me feel like I was his only patient and had no hesitation in contacting the appropriate experts for advice. He ordered all appropriate tests himself, rather than just giving me a prescription to arrange the tests myself. He even called a specific doctor in the emergency room before sending me there. I have never previously experienced this high level of medical service in my 76. years. On my last visit to his office I saw a friend who was there for treatment. On his first visit Dr. Caffey had ordered certain blood tests. The next day this man received a call from Dr. Caffey at 8:30 a.m., and was advised of the results and the beginning of scheduling for long term treatment. He also had never received such remarkable medical service. Dr. Caffey is like the bulldog you want in your corner. Hereinafter I will refer to him as Dr. "Bulldog" Caffey.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1760415269
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia Health System
- Columbia University'S Affiliated St Vincent'S Med Center
- The National University
- Medical Oncology
