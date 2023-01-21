See All Oncologists in Alexandria, VA
Dr. Soren Caffey, MD

Medical Oncology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Soren Caffey, MD

Dr. Soren Caffey, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They graduated from The National University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.

Dr. Caffey works at Nova Cure Consultants in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Caffey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Divyang Trivedi MD PC
    8101 Hinson Farm Rd Ste 211, Alexandria, VA 22306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 780-2216

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital
  • Inova Mount Vernon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Clotting and Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 21, 2023
    Dr. Caffey made me feel like I was his only patient and had no hesitation in contacting the appropriate experts for advice. He ordered all appropriate tests himself, rather than just giving me a prescription to arrange the tests myself. He even called a specific doctor in the emergency room before sending me there. I have never previously experienced this high level of medical service in my 76. years. On my last visit to his office I saw a friend who was there for treatment. On his first visit Dr. Caffey had ordered certain blood tests. The next day this man received a call from Dr. Caffey at 8:30 a.m., and was advised of the results and the beginning of scheduling for long term treatment. He also had never received such remarkable medical service. Dr. Caffey is like the bulldog you want in your corner. Hereinafter I will refer to him as Dr. "Bulldog" Caffey.
    doug davidson — Jan 21, 2023
    About Dr. Soren Caffey, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1760415269
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Virginia Health System
    • Columbia University'S Affiliated St Vincent'S Med Center
    • The National University
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soren Caffey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caffey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caffey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caffey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caffey works at Nova Cure Consultants in Alexandria, VA. View the full address on Dr. Caffey’s profile.

    Dr. Caffey has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caffey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Caffey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caffey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caffey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caffey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

