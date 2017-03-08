Overview of Dr. Soumya Rao, MD

Dr. Soumya Rao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from JJM Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Rao works at Palomar Health Medical Group in Escondido, CA with other offices in Poway, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.