Dr. Soumya Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Soumya Rao, MD
Dr. Soumya Rao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from JJM Medical College and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
1
Palomar Health Medical Group2125 Citracado Pkwy Ste 310, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions
2
Arch Health Partners - Poway15611 Pomerado Rd # 1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! physician. Worked on my behalf to secure appropriate treatment for my progressive condition. Thank you and your staff.
About Dr. Soumya Rao, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1033388616
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Winthrop University Hospital
- JJM Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rao using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi and Kannada.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.