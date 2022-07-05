Dr. Soundarapandian Baskar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baskar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soundarapandian Baskar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soundarapandian Baskar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman, Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.
Dr. Baskar works at
Locations
-
1
Lake Gastroenterology Associates, LLC1858 MAYO DR, Tavares, FL 32778 Directions (352) 383-5200
-
2
Leesburg Regional Medical Center Inc600 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 323-5762
-
3
Leesburg Primary Care Center LLC620 S Lake St Ste 5, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 383-5200
- 4 910 Old Camp Rd Ste 152, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 383-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
- Uf Health The Villages Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baskar?
Dear Doctor Baskar, I can't thank you enough for first seeing me so quickly through Sonny. You both were instrumental in guiding me to the best physician, Dr. Justin Kelly at Advent Waterman for my particular surgery needs. Without your recommendation I may not have had a successful surgery. You were cautious by first giving me a colonoscopy to see clearly what I needed to do to go forward with quality of life. I am most grateful for your important role of moving forward. Thank you, Rebecca McLaughlin
About Dr. Soundarapandian Baskar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1952390288
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / CHRISTIAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baskar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baskar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baskar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baskar works at
Dr. Baskar has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baskar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baskar speaks Malayalam.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Baskar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baskar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baskar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baskar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.