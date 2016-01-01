See All Neurologists in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Soundarya N Gowda, MD

Neurology
2.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Soundarya N Gowda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gowda works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hospital Medical Staff
    1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 981-7000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke
    3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor
Seizure Disorders
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Tremor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Soundarya N Gowda, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184821480
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Soundarya N Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gowda works at Pediatrix Medical Group in Roanoke, VA. View the full address on Dr. Gowda’s profile.

    Dr. Gowda has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gowda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gowda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

