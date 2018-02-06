Overview

Dr. Spencer Amesbury, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in Beverly, MA. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Amesbury works at Lahey Health Primary Care, Beverly in Beverly, MA with other offices in Danvers, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.