Dr. Spiros Hiotis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Spiros Hiotis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Mount Sinai Doctors - Centre Street168 Centre St Fl 3M, New York, NY 10013 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 12:00pm
Mount Sinai Surgical Associates13516 Roosevelt Ave Ste 3, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions
Hess Center for Science and Medicine1470 Madison Ave # 33, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very professional doctor, care about the patient.
- General Surgery
- English
- Male
- 1235123027
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Dr. Hiotis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hiotis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hiotis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hiotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hiotis works at
Dr. Hiotis has seen patients for Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Liver Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hiotis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hiotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hiotis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hiotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hiotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.