Overview of Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD

Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Waynesville, NC. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ.



Dr. Nair works at Smoky Mountain Foot Clinic in Waynesville, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC and Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.