Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD

Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Waynesville, NC. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ.

Dr. Nair works at Smoky Mountain Foot Clinic in Waynesville, NC with other offices in Sanford, NC and Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Nair's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Smoky Mountain Foot Clinic
    289 Access Rd, Waynesville, NC 28785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 356-5026
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Sunrise Vascular Center
    821 S Horner Blvd Ste A, Sanford, NC 27330 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 589-6968
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Rgv Vascular Access Center LLC
    942 Wildrose Ln, Brownsville, TX 78520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 982-4484

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Treatment frequency



Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 04, 2020
    Fantastic doctor
    — Jun 04, 2020
    About Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD

    • Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750517520
    Education & Certifications

    • J &amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ|J &amp;amp; S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    • Interventional and Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sreejit Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nair has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Nair has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

