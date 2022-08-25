Dr. Sreekanth Chandrupatla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandrupatla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sreekanth Chandrupatla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sreekanth Chandrupatla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates6410 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 605-0965Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great physician - very caring
About Dr. Sreekanth Chandrupatla, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1881623767
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandrupatla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chandrupatla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandrupatla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandrupatla has seen patients for Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chandrupatla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandrupatla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandrupatla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandrupatla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandrupatla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.