Overview

Dr. Sreekanth Chandrupatla, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Crystal River, FL. They graduated from University of Michigan|University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital and Bravera Health Seven Rivers.



Dr. Chandrupatla works at Gastroenterology Associates in Crystal River, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.