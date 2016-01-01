Dr. Sridhar Chinta, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chinta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sridhar Chinta, DDS
Overview
Dr. Sridhar Chinta, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Woodstock, GA.
Dr. Chinta works at
Locations
-
1
Hickory Commons Dental Care6759 Hickory Rd, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (678) 785-2177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chinta?
About Dr. Sridhar Chinta, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1134534266
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chinta using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chinta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chinta works at
Dr. Chinta speaks Hindi and Telugu.
Dr. Chinta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.