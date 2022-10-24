Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boddu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD
Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Flushing, NY. They completed their fellowship with Emory University|Queens Medical Center|Weill Cornell Medical College
Dr. Boddu works at
Dr. Boddu's Office Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Neurosurgery56-45 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions
Neurological Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10021 Directions
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Forest Hills Multispecialty112-05 Queens Boulevard, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Boddu performed Kyphoplasty/Vertebroplasty with utmost skill. He was excellent and his entire staff made the process seamless and effortless.
About Dr. Srikanth Boddu, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English
- 1225393416
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Queens Medical Center|Weill Cornell Medical College
- Diagnostic Radiology
