Dr. Srini Reddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srini Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srini Reddy, MD
Dr. Srini Reddy, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy's Office Locations
-
1
Amarillo Cancer Center1000 S Coulter St Ste 100, Amarillo, TX 79106 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Reddy?
I was diagnosed with stage 4 metastic breast cancer on or about February 2017 and was referred to Dr Reddy. After reviewing my INDIVIDUAL diagnosis Dr Reddy put me on a specific treatment plan that has been working for me every since. Dr Reddy treats me as an individual and for this I am truly grateful. I would NOT trade Dr Reddy for anyone else because he does what is BEST for Gloria
About Dr. Srini Reddy, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972627446
Education & Certifications
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Reddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Reddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Reddy works at
Dr. Reddy speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.