Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mukkamala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, MD
Overview of Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, MD
Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint.
Dr. Mukkamala works at
Dr. Mukkamala's Office Locations
-
1
Mukkamala And Kulkarni Mds1170 Charter Dr Ste F, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (517) 548-7144
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mukkamala?
Great doctor. Great person. Thank you Mukk
About Dr. Srinivas Mukkamala, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1104876028
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mukkamala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mukkamala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mukkamala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mukkamala works at
Dr. Mukkamala has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mukkamala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Mukkamala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mukkamala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mukkamala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mukkamala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.