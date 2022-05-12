Overview of Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MD

Dr. Srinivas Prasad, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Prasad works at Steward Cardiology Associates in Merritt Island, FL with other offices in Viera, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dyslipidemia, Wheezing and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.