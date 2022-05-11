Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sastry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD
Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Glaucoma and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sastry's Office Locations
- 1 3500 Old Washington Rd Ste 203, Waldorf, MD 20602 Directions (301) 843-9971
-
2
Washington National Eye Center110 Irving St NW Ste 1A-19, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 877-3937
-
3
Metropolitan Anesthesiologists Grp8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 896-3100Monday12:00am - 11:45pmTuesday12:00am - 11:45pmWednesday12:00am - 11:45pmThursday12:00am - 11:45pmFriday12:00am - 11:45pmSaturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
-
4
Bethesda Retina LLC10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 305, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 896-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Sastry when I developed shadows in my one eye. His exam was very thorough. He explained to me in layman’s terminology what he saw and what I could do. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing a Retinal Specialist.
About Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1952312662
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
