Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD

Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Glaucoma and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sastry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    3500 Old Washington Rd Ste 203, Waldorf, MD 20602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 843-9971
  2. 2
    Washington National Eye Center
    110 Irving St NW Ste 1A-19, Washington, DC 20010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 877-3937
  3. 3
    Metropolitan Anesthesiologists Grp
    8600 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 896-3100
    Monday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Tuesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Wednesday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Thursday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Friday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Saturday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
    Sunday
    12:00am - 11:45pm
  4. 4
    Bethesda Retina LLC
    10215 Fernwood Rd Ste 305, Bethesda, MD 20817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 896-0101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Suburban Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. Sastry's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Sastry

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952312662
    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sastry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sastry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sastry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sastry has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Glaucoma and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sastry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sastry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sastry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sastry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sastry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

