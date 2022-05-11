Overview of Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD

Dr. Srinivas Sastry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / FATHER MULLER'S MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Vitreous Hemorrhage, Glaucoma and Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.