Dr. Sripad Dhawlikar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE, UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE, VIJAYAWADA, and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Ocean University Medical Center.
Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA530 Lakehurst Rd Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Ocean Orthopedic Associates2 Hospital Plz Ste 310, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 349-8454Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Ocean University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Holy guacamole. I can sleep through the night without being woken up by a cramping fit in my arms and legs. Sripad is the man!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Hospital Spec Surgery
- GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE, UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE, VIJAYAWADA,
Dr. Dhawlikar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dhawlikar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dhawlikar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhawlikar has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dhawlikar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dhawlikar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhawlikar.
