Overview of Dr. Sripad Dhawlikar, MD

Dr. Sripad Dhawlikar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHI MEDICAL COLLEGE, UNIVERSITY HEALTH SCIENCE, VIJAYAWADA, and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Dhawlikar works at Ocean Orthopedic Associates PA in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Old Bridge, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.