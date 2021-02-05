Overview

Dr. Srirengam Muralidhasan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They completed their residency with Tx Tech University Health Science Center



Dr. Muralidhasan works at Las Cruces Urgent Care in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.