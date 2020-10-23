Dr. Stacie Rougas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rougas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacie Rougas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Stacie Rougas, MD is a Dermatologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their residency with University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Rougas works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology and Aesthetics of Oklahoma13301 N Meridian Ave Ste 201, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 803-8020Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rougas?
Staff and provider were excellent! Aesthetics of the new office look great!
About Dr. Stacie Rougas, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Greek
- 1194793430
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital and Clinics
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rougas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rougas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rougas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rougas works at
Dr. Rougas has seen patients for Dermatitis, Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rougas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rougas speaks Greek.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Rougas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rougas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rougas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rougas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.