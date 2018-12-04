Overview of Dr. Stacy Bacon, MD

Dr. Stacy Bacon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.