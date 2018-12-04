Dr. Stacy Bacon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Bacon, MD
Overview of Dr. Stacy Bacon, MD
Dr. Stacy Bacon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacon's Office Locations
- 1 10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 320, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 955-7577
-
2
Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine22485 State Highway 249 Ste 2100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 955-7577Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bacon?
Repaired my foot when other doctors didn’t want to touch it. Dr Bacon is the best. Honored by her colleagues and contemporaries
About Dr. Stacy Bacon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013962810
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bacon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bacon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bacon has seen patients for Stress Fracture of Foot, Foot Fracture and Ankle Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bacon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bacon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bacon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bacon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.