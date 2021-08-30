Dr. Stacy Loeb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stacy Loeb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stacy Loeb, MD
Dr. Stacy Loeb, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Johns Hopkins
Dr. Loeb works at
Dr. Loeb's Office Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (646) 754-2559Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Loeb?
I saw Dr Loeb for BPH symptoms and to be screened for Prostate Cancer. She is a wonderful doctor. Very through and answered all of my questions. Her level of skill made me relaxed in dealing with these medical issues. Yes. I definitely give her a positive review.
About Dr. Stacy Loeb, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1326245275
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Loeb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Loeb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Loeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Loeb works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Loeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.