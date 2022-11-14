Overview of Dr. Stanislav Avshalumov, DO

Dr. Stanislav Avshalumov, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Avshalumov works at ADVANCED ORTHOPEDICS AND JOINT PRESERVAT in Valley Stream, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY and Wantagh, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.