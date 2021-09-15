Dr. Stanley Brosman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Brosman, MD
Overview of Dr. Stanley Brosman, MD
Dr. Stanley Brosman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Brosman's Office Locations
Pacific Urology Institute2021 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 510E, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 828-8531
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
ABSOLUTELY THE BEST !!! I have been seeing Dr. Brosman for over 20 years. Great Communicator !!!
About Dr. Stanley Brosman, MD
- Urology
- 64 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brosman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brosman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brosman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brosman has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brosman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brosman speaks Hebrew and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Brosman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brosman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brosman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.