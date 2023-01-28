Dr. Stanley Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Cohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Rheumatology Associates - Dallas8144 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 540-0700
Rheumatology Associates - Irving2021 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 515, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (214) 540-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to me and makes a treatment plan, based on tests and the description of what has been happening to me. He’s a very caring Dr. and I highly recommend him to anyone!!
About Dr. Stanley Cohen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Sch
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
