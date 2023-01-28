Overview of Dr. Stanley Cohen, MD

Dr. Stanley Cohen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving.



Dr. Cohen works at Rheumatology Associates - Dallas in Dallas, TX with other offices in Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.