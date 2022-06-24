Dr. Stanley Dennison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dennison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Dennison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Dennison, MD
Dr. Stanley Dennison, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They graduated from University Central del Este - San Pedro de Macoris and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Dennison's Office Locations
-
1
Advanced Pain Care, Inc.1125 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8286Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Advanced Pain Care, Inc1921 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 686-9121
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida West Tampa Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Staff extremely friendly. Dr. Dennison addresses all your issues and concerns. Long wait times but worth the wait.
About Dr. Stanley Dennison, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1376618470
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Medical College Of Ohio
- Wayne State
- University Central del Este - San Pedro de Macoris
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dennison has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dennison speaks Spanish.
167 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennison.
