Overview of Dr. Stanley Smith, MD

Dr. Stanley Smith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Piedmont Physicians at Newnan Professional Center in Newnan, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.