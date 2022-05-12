Dr. Stanley Waintraub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waintraub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stanley Waintraub, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stanley Waintraub, MD
Dr. Stanley Waintraub, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Waintraub's Office Locations
John Theurer Cancer Ctr At Hackensack Univ Med Ctr92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-0578
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My fertility dr recommended I see dr waintraub. I am so grateful I did. Without him I know I would not be a mom today! I have since referred him to many people who have miscarried or have non sticking tested embryos.
About Dr. Stanley Waintraub, MD
- Hematology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Pashto and Yiddish
- 1609835586
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center|Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center|Montefiore Medical Center
- Metropolitan Hospital Center|Montifore Med Ctr
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waintraub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waintraub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Waintraub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Waintraub has seen patients for Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waintraub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Waintraub speaks Hebrew, Pashto and Yiddish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Waintraub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waintraub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waintraub, there are benefits to both methods.