Dr. Stanton Lebouitz, MD
Overview
Dr. Stanton Lebouitz, MD is a Dermatologist in York, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Upmc Hanover and WellSpan York Hospital.
Dr. Lebouitz works at
Locations
Stanton S. Lebouitz M.d. PC1936 POWDER MILL RD, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 741-0811
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hanover
- WellSpan York Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I trust Dr. Lebouitz 100%. He always knows exactly what the problem is. He's never been wrong in 38 yrs. He is always pleasant and informative. He is the best in my book. At 77 I am thankful he's still there to help people.
About Dr. Stanton Lebouitz, MD
- Dermatology
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1255322798
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
