Dr. Stanton Malowitz, MD

Pediatric Gastroenterology
4.8 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Stanton Malowitz, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Malowitz works at Woman's Health Kingwood in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Woman's Health Kingwood
    1330 Kingwood Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 731-5398
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Woman's Health Katy
    9910 Gaston Rd Ste 150, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 347-4043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Woman's Hospital of Texas
  • HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Nausea
Constipation

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Swallowing Disorders Chevron Icon
Upper GI Series Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vomiting
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Very impressed with the doctor , I couldn’t be more comfortable with all his decision making for my child’s health !
    Jillian webb — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Stanton Malowitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861789679
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Chldrn's Hosp of New Orleans|Louisiana State Univ|Louisiana State University Health Science Center
    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Texas Children's Hospital
    Internship
    • Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
    Medical Education
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stanton Malowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Malowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malowitz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Malowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

