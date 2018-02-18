Dr. Stefan Monev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stefan Monev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stefan Monev, MD
Dr. Stefan Monev, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from The Medical Institute Plovdiv, Bulgaria and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Jennings, Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Johnson Memorial Hospital, Major Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.
Dr. Monev works at
Dr. Monev's Office Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Rheumatology and Osteoporosis Specialists5255 E Stop 11 Rd Ste 320, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 888-1467
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Jennings
- Columbus Regional Hospital
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
- Major Hospital
- Schneck Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Monev has ben my doctor for several years. He is a serious no nonsense man who seems interested in following proper procedures and getting results. I appreciate all that he has done for me as a patient. I have gone from almost totally disabled to functioning quite well. He is a fine doctor. If you want sympathy go elsewhere.
About Dr. Stefan Monev, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Bulgarian
- 1437125911
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Found
- Rheumatology - Cleveland Clinic Foundation Cleveland, OH
- Meridia Huron Hosp
- The Medical Institute Plovdiv, Bulgaria
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monev accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Monev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Monev has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Monev speaks Bulgarian.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Monev. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.