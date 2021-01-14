Overview of Dr. Stefan Zechowy, MD

Dr. Stefan Zechowy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Zechowy works at NCMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery - Ear, Nose & Throat in Santa Rosa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Laryngitis and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.