Dr. Stefan Zechowy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Stefan Zechowy, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.
NCMA Otolaryngology - Head & Neck Surgery - Ear, Nose & Throat1701 4th St Ste 120, Santa Rosa, CA 95404 Directions (707) 523-7025Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Dr. Zechowy is a really good doctor. He is smart, he explains things well, he listens, & is a compassionate doctor. I like him & trust him.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1184724171
- New England Med Center Hosps
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
Dr. Zechowy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zechowy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zechowy has seen patients for Dizziness, Laryngitis and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zechowy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
69 patients have reviewed Dr. Zechowy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zechowy.
