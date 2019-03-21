Overview of Dr. Stephan Yacoubian, MD

Dr. Stephan Yacoubian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Yacoubian works at Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.