Dr. Galey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephanie Galey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Galey, MD
Dr. Stephanie Galey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Erie, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Galey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Galey's Office Locations
-
1
Saint Vincent Orthopedic Institute2315 Myrtle St Ste L10, Erie, PA 16502 Directions (814) 454-2401
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galey?
Dr. Galey was fantastic. I had a triple arthrodesis with Achilles lengtheni done by her. She was compassionate, thorough, knowledgeable. The best experience I have had with a surgeon.
About Dr. Stephanie Galey, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1194825133
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galey works at
Dr. Galey has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Galey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.