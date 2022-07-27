Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM
Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Kane's Office Locations
Signature Foot & Ankle12983 Southern Blvd Ste 206, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Directions (561) 203-9285Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time and answers all questions
About Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM
- Podiatry
- 6 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
