Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Loxahatchee, FL
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM

Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Loxahatchee, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Kane works at Signature Foot & Ankle in Loxahatchee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kane's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Signature Foot & Ankle
    12983 Southern Blvd Ste 206, Loxahatchee, FL 33470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 203-9285
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Bethesda Hospital West
  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • West Boca Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Fracture
Achilles Tendinitis
Achilles Tendon Rupture
Ankle Fracture

Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2022
    Always on time and answers all questions
    Marianne Papagno — Jul 27, 2022
    About Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 6 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598285207
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bethesda Hospital East
    Medical Education
    • Barry University School of Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
    Board Certifications
    • Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Kane, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kane has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kane works at Signature Foot & Ankle in Loxahatchee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kane’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kane. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

