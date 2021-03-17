Dr. Stephanie Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Olsen, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephanie Olsen, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Farmington, UT. They graduated from University of Maryland and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital and Davis Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Utah Cardiology - Farmington444 W Bourne Cir Ste 200, Farmington, UT 84025 Directions (801) 776-0174MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Olsen since 2006 and I have nothing but good things to say about her. She has done a wonderful job for me.
About Dr. Stephanie Olsen, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1396730404
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Utah Medical Center
- University of Maryland
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.