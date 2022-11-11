Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD
Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Sterling works at
Dr. Sterling's Office Locations
Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 630-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Sterling has made my hospital stay and recovery not only easy but has kept me healthy and she listens very well when I have questions and always answers or explains things to my understanding I feel very blessed to have her as my doctor. She is one of a kind thank you Dr.Sterling
About Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1134325053
Education & Certifications
- MARYLAND COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY
