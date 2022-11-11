See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
2.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD

Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MARYLAND COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Sterling works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sterling's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lutheran Health Care Medical Arts Pavilion
    8714 5TH AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 630-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr.Sterling has made my hospital stay and recovery not only easy but has kept me healthy and she listens very well when I have questions and always answers or explains things to my understanding I feel very blessed to have her as my doctor. She is one of a kind thank you Dr.Sterling
    Zulma Colon — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134325053
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MARYLAND COLLEGE OF ECLECTIC MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephanie Sterling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sterling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sterling has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sterling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sterling works at NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Arts Pavilion in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sterling’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sterling. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sterling.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sterling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sterling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

