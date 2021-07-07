See All Otolaryngologists in Wayne, NJ
Dr. Stephen Abrams, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Stephen Abrams, MD

Dr. Stephen Abrams, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Ear Eye Infirm

Dr. Abrams works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abrams' Office Locations

  1. 1
    ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne
    1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 633-0808
    Monday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 11:00am
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Dizziness
Vertigo
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 07, 2021
    I like to make an appoiment, with dr ABRAMS, 9734607753
    Francisco Rosado — Jul 07, 2021
    Dr. Abrams' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Abrams

    About Dr. Stephen Abrams, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831103324
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Ear Eye Infirm
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abrams works at ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne in Wayne, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Abrams’s profile.

    Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

