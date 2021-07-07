Dr. Stephen Abrams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abrams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Abrams, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Abrams, MD
Dr. Stephen Abrams, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They completed their residency with New York Ear Eye Infirm
Dr. Abrams works at
Dr. Abrams' Office Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Wayne1211 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 633-0808Monday8:30am - 7:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00amSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Abrams, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
NPI: 1831103324
Education & Certifications
- New York Ear Eye Infirm
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abrams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abrams accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abrams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abrams has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abrams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Abrams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abrams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abrams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abrams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.