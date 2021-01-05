Overview

Dr. Stephen Arntz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State School Of Medicine/Detroit Med Center and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.



Dr. Arntz works at Mid Michigan Health Centers in Jackson, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.