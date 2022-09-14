See All Urologists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Stephen Auerbach, MD

Urology
3.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Call for new patient details
48 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen Auerbach, MD

Dr. Stephen Auerbach, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Orange County Global Medical Center.

Dr. Auerbach works at Orange County Urologic Institute in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Auerbach's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Coast Urology Inc
    1401 Avocado Ave Ste 608, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 640-2081

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Orange County Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Fred Reiser — Sep 14, 2022
    About Dr. Stephen Auerbach, MD

    • Urology
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1811910649
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Auerbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Auerbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Auerbach works at Orange County Urologic Institute in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Auerbach’s profile.

    Dr. Auerbach has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Auerbach on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Auerbach. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Auerbach.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Auerbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Auerbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.