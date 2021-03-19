Overview of Dr. Stephen Clark, MD

Dr. Stephen Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.



Dr. Clark works at Perrysburg Eye Center Inc in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Senile Cataracts, Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.