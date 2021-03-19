Dr. Stephen Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Clark, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Clark, MD
Dr. Stephen Clark, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's.
Dr. Clark's Office Locations
Perrysburg Eye Center Inc.28370 Kensington Ln Ste A, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-3125
Surgicare5959 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 897-5501
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Been a patient for many years and have been impressed with his care and concern. He listens well about my concerns. Latest contact was for cataract surgery. His care and concern for me as a patient is amazing. So grateful for his expertise.
About Dr. Stephen Clark, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1134122948
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark has seen patients for Senile Cataracts, Ocular Hypertension and Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clark on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
