Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 801, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-9150
-
2
Santa Ana Office Clinic700 N TUSTIN AVE, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 245-1444Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Newport Beach Office Clinic361 Hospital Rd Ste 523, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 706-2903Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have recommended Dr. Cohen to all my friends and family, I have been under his care for approximately 20 years. My quality of life has improved and at times I feel better than 20 years ago. He is caring and will tell you exactly what is going on with your heart. He is knowledgeable and keeps up with the latest techniques and procedures. I had atrial fib 60% of the time and my last check up was o%, I am on my 4th pacemaker due to a very low heart rate. Through monitoring I feel he is keeping me alive with the best quality of life a 87 year old can have. I therefore give him a 5star.
About Dr. Stephen Cohen, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1225031586
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE WITWATERSRAND MEDICAL SCHOOL
