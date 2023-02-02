See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Stephen De Young, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Stephen De Young, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (77)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Stephen De Young, MD

Dr. Stephen De Young, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.

Dr. De Young works at Southwest Orthopedic Group in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Carl Hicks, MD
Dr. Carl Hicks, MD
4.0 (17)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Vann II, MD
Dr. Mark Vann II, MD
4.2 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Maffet, MD
Dr. Mark Maffet, MD
4.2 (25)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Houston Methodist.

Dr. De Young's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Orthopedic Group, LLP
    1350 CREEK WAY DR, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 494-1314
  2. 2
    Stephen De Young, MD
    16659 Southwest Fwy Ste 321, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 494-1314

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 77 ratings
    Patient Ratings (77)
    5 Star
    (73)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. De Young?

    Feb 02, 2023
    I have been Dr.Deyoung’s patient for 25 years. The only Orthopedic I trust. He’s kind, considerate and always on time. Excellent office staff. I hope Dr. DeYoung never retires. ??????
    Alice Jozwiak — Feb 02, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Stephen De Young, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Stephen De Young, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De Young to family and friends

    Dr. De Young's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. De Young

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Stephen De Young, MD.

    About Dr. Stephen De Young, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316944150
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Houston
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stephen De Young, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. De Young has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. De Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. De Young works at Southwest Orthopedic Group in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. De Young’s profile.

    Dr. De Young has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Young on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    77 patients have reviewed Dr. De Young. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Stephen De Young, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.