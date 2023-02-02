Overview of Dr. Stephen De Young, MD

Dr. Stephen De Young, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital and Memorial Hermann Surgical Hospital- First Colony.



Dr. De Young works at Southwest Orthopedic Group in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.