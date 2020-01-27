Dr. Stephen Donahue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donahue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Donahue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Stephen Donahue, MD
Dr. Stephen Donahue, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital
Dr. Donahue works at
Dr. Donahue's Office Locations
Savannah Neurology Specialists6602 Waters Ave Bldg C, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 299-7053
Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Directions (912) 302-1362Friday10:00am - 3:00pm
Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC - Richmond Hill9665 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Directions (912) 299-7055
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Satilla Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donahue is without a doubt the best physician I’ve ever encountered as a patient or a nurse. My sister was blessed to come into his care through a hospital consult and I totally credit her ability to have achieved the recovery that she has to Dr. Donahue. Her most recent visit to him was lengthy and he never seemed in a rush, he eagerly answered all her questions, made her feel comfortable when she had personal issues to discuss, and I can’t even begin to fully express how kind this man is! He is a doctor that anyone would want for their family. Shelby is awesome! She is very knowledgeable and takes ample time with the patient. The entire office staff is friendly and seem to strive to make you comfortable and make your appointment go smoothly. Again, I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Donahue. I am so thankful that God placed him in my sister’s life! I don’t think she’d have come nearly as far as she has had it not been for his intervention in her healthcare.
About Dr. Stephen Donahue, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1164746624
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University of Virginia Medical Center
- University of Virginia
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donahue has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donahue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donahue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donahue works at
Dr. Donahue has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donahue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Donahue. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donahue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donahue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donahue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.