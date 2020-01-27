See All Neurologists in Savannah, GA
Dr. Stephen Donahue, MD

Neurology
2.6 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Stephen Donahue, MD

Dr. Stephen Donahue, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They completed their fellowship with Duke University Hospital

Dr. Donahue works at Savannah Neurology Specialists in Savannah, GA with other offices in Springfield, GA and Richmond Hill, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Donahue's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Savannah Neurology Specialists
    6602 Waters Ave Bldg C, Savannah, GA 31406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-7053
  2. 2
    Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC
    459 GA Highway 119 S, Springfield, GA 31329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 302-1362
    Friday
    10:00am - 3:00pm
  3. 3
    Savannah Neurology Specialists, PC - Richmond Hill
    9665 Ford Ave, Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 299-7055

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Health University Medical Center
  • Candler Hospital
  • Memorial Satilla Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Gait Abnormality
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Gait Abnormality

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 27, 2020
    Dr. Donahue is without a doubt the best physician I’ve ever encountered as a patient or a nurse. My sister was blessed to come into his care through a hospital consult and I totally credit her ability to have achieved the recovery that she has to Dr. Donahue. Her most recent visit to him was lengthy and he never seemed in a rush, he eagerly answered all her questions, made her feel comfortable when she had personal issues to discuss, and I can’t even begin to fully express how kind this man is! He is a doctor that anyone would want for their family. Shelby is awesome! She is very knowledgeable and takes ample time with the patient. The entire office staff is friendly and seem to strive to make you comfortable and make your appointment go smoothly. Again, I can’t say enough good things about Dr. Donahue. I am so thankful that God placed him in my sister’s life! I don’t think she’d have come nearly as far as she has had it not been for his intervention in her healthcare.
    Dori Williams — Jan 27, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Stephen Donahue, MD
    About Dr. Stephen Donahue, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164746624
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University Hospital
    Residency
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Internship
    • University of Virginia
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
