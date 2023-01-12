Dr. Stephen Guida, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guida is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Guida, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.
Stephen V Guida Dpm PA5601 N Dixie Hwy Ste 120, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 776-1612
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
After going to there different podiatrist, my primary doctor Michael Dolchin recommended Dr. Guida He examined my foot immediately found the problem I think this time I will finally get long-term relief. He’s very compassionate and knowledgeable. Highly recommend.
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Guida has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guida accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guida has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guida on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Guida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guida, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guida appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.