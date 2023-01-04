Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD
Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Community Medical Center.
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School10 Plum St Fl 5, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 661-8415
Toms River Clinic780 Route 37 W Ste 220, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 661-8496
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Private HealthCare Systems
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1003178682
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Johnson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
