Overview of Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD

Dr. Stephen Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Community Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.