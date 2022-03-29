Overview of Dr. Stephen Klass, MD

Dr. Stephen Klass, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.



Dr. Klass works at COMPLEX SPINE & NEUROLOGICIAL in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.