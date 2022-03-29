Dr. Stephen Klass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Klass, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Klass, MD
Dr. Stephen Klass, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital.
Dr. Klass' Office Locations
Complex Spine and Neurological Surgery PC421 Huguenot St, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 636-4418
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore New Rochelle Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I take my mother to see him, he really cares for his patients, not like the prior Neurologist that we had that used to mock my mother. Dr Klass listens to you and helps you the best he can with your situation. Highly recommend him as a Neurologist
About Dr. Stephen Klass, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- University of Bologna / Faculty of Medicine And Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klass has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klass speaks Italian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Klass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klass.
