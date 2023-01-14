Dr. Stephen Kovacs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kovacs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Kovacs, MD
Overview
Dr. Stephen Kovacs, MD is a Dermatologist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.
Dr. Kovacs works at
Locations
-
1
Stephen O Kovacs MD PC77 Warren St Ste 353, Brighton, MA 02135 Directions (617) 787-0400
-
2
Mark S. Amster MD61 Lincoln St Ste 307, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 820-0700
-
3
Mark Amster Derm.800 Falmouth Rd Ste 101B, Mashpee, MA 02649 Directions (508) 477-0391
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kovacs?
Dr. Kovacs performed Moh's surgery on me to remove a basal cell carcinoma on my face. The surgery was painless with very little bleeding and healed very quickly. Two months after surgery, NO ONE can see the surgical sight
About Dr. Stephen Kovacs, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124014006
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kovacs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kovacs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kovacs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kovacs works at
Dr. Kovacs has seen patients for Dermatitis and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kovacs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kovacs speaks Spanish.
118 patients have reviewed Dr. Kovacs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kovacs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kovacs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kovacs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.