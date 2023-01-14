See All Dermatologists in Brighton, MA
Dr. Stephen Kovacs, MD

Dermatology
4.9 (118)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Stephen Kovacs, MD is a Dermatologist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.

Dr. Kovacs works at Stephen O Kovacs MD PC in Brighton, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA and Mashpee, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stephen O Kovacs MD PC
    77 Warren St Ste 353, Brighton, MA 02135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 787-0400
  2. 2
    Mark S. Amster MD
    61 Lincoln St Ste 307, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 820-0700
  3. 3
    Mark Amster Derm.
    800 Falmouth Rd Ste 101B, Mashpee, MA 02649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 477-0391

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Dermatitis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Treatment frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 118 ratings
    Patient Ratings (118)
    5 Star
    (115)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Stephen Kovacs, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1124014006
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
