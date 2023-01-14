Overview

Dr. Stephen Kovacs, MD is a Dermatologist in Brighton, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Kovacs works at Stephen O Kovacs MD PC in Brighton, MA with other offices in Framingham, MA and Mashpee, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.