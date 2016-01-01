Overview of Dr. Stephen Kuruc, MD

Dr. Stephen Kuruc, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Kuruc works at Trinity Professional Group in Steubenville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.