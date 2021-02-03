Dr. Stephen Lipsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Stephen Lipsky, MD
Dr. Stephen Lipsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.
Pediatria Healthcare for Kids5185 Peachtree Pkwy Ste 350, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Directions (770) 858-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Hospital
Dr. Lipsky now has his own private practice completely separate from Thomas Eye Group called Children's Eye Care & Surgery of Georgia, which is located in Peachtree Corners Georgia. The staff are super friendly, the location is amazing, the office is amazing, they follow COVID-19 protocols, the staff are vaccinated, scheduling an appointment is easy, wait times are more than cut in half and they definitely put your kids first. I would follow him to the ends of the earth already, but now that he has his own practice I am more than excited to do so :).
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
