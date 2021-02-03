Overview of Dr. Stephen Lipsky, MD

Dr. Stephen Lipsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peachtree Corners, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Lipsky works at Children's Eye Care And Surgery Of Georgia in Peachtree Corners, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Esotropia and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.