Dr. Stephen Lopez, MD
Overview of Dr. Stephen Lopez, MD
Dr. Stephen Lopez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in North Canton, OH. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital.
Dr. Lopez's Office Locations
Aultman North Canton Medical Group6046 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton, OH 44720 Directions (330) 499-2209
Aultman Hospital Psych2600 6th St SW, Canton, OH 44710 Directions (330) 499-2209
Hospital Affiliations
- Aultman Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Stephen Lopez, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1043479785
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lopez has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lopez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lopez.
